Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Saturday's starter, earned a 6-5 victory at San Diego his last time out, his first win in more than a month. Eickhoff went six innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out five. He didn't walk a batter. He lost his only previous career start to the Rockies earlier this season, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking two.

RHP Jake Thompson negotiated five innings against Colorado to earn his first major league victory Friday night in his first home start. Thompson allowed three runs and two hits while striking out six and walking three. Thompson, who threw 87 pitches (only 49 strikes), also equaled a 114-year-old club record when he struck out four batters in the second inning, the first of which, David Dahl, reached on a wild pitch. Doc White is the only other Philadelphia pitcher to fan four in an inning, having done so July 21, 1902 against the Brooklyn Dodgers. "It's kind of nice to get the first (victory) out of the way," Thompson said, "and hopefully I'll gain a lot more confidence and comfort on the mound and keep it rolling." Manager Pete Mackanin said Thompson was "a little erratic" with his command, but was generally pleased, given the difficulty the Rockies' lineup presents. "He battled through it," Mackanin said.

RF Peter Bourjos, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, went 1-for-3 on Friday night against Colorado. Bourjos, who had been out with a sprained right shoulder, is expected to see the bulk of the playing time the rest of the way in left field, with Aaron Altherr in right. "I like the look of the outfield," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I've got two centerfielders and (regular center fielder Odubel) Herrera out there. It's like I've got three centerfielders out there, which was the plan -- not for those particular guys, but just to have that coverage in the outfield."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who left Wednesday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after 71 pitches with back tightness, is expected to make his start Tuesday against the Dodgers. "We're still going to wait, see how he feels in a couple days to see if he's going to make his next start," manager Pete Mackanin said, "but at this point right now I feel like he's going to make that start." Hellickson is 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 24 starts this season.

OF Cody Asche was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Manager Pete Mackanin said Asche, hitting .213 in 57 games, was being sent down to "figure himself out," and added that he will be working at third base (his natural position) as well as first base in the minors. That, the manager added, will "make him more versatile, which increases his value." Mackanin would not commit to Asche being recalled when rosters expand Sept. 1, the manager saying only that he would wait and see how Asche performs at the plate. "I can't sit here and say I got screwed or anything," Asche said. "It's a performance business. If you don't perform you have to go somewhere else."

LHP Patrick Schuster was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia. The A's designated Schuster for assignment Wednesday when they selected LHP Ross Detwiler from Triple-A Nashville. In five relief appearances for the A's, Schuster had a 10.80 ERA and .321 opponents batting average.

1B Ryan Howard went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBIs in Friday's victory over Colorado. Howard's fifth-inning slam off Jon Gray, a 457-foot blast into the Rockies' bullpen in center field, snapped a 3-3 tie. Howard, who added an RBI single off reliever Jordan Lyles in the eighth, is hitting .462 over his last eight games and .320 since June 22, raising his average to .195. He also has 17 homers and 40 RBIs, and the grand slam was the 14th of his career. He already had the franchise record in that category. In addition, the homer was the 374th of his career, tying him with Rocky Colavito for 76th on the all-time list. Manager Pete Mackanin said Howard is "swinging the bat as well as (he's) seen him," and added that the 13-year veteran is benefiting from an extended rest earlier this season. "But during that course of time he wasn't playing he never stopped working and he kept his chin up and he kept plugging," Mackanin said. "Now it's paying off for him."Howard has also been sharing time at first with rookie Tommy Joseph. "I'm just trying to grind out at-bats, trying to see the ball and hit the ball -- not make it too complicated," Howard said. That, Mackanin said, might make him attractive to a contender with the waiver deadline approaching at the end of the month. "If I were a playoff team, I'd take notice," the manager said. "What he did tonight is something he's capable of doing, either as a DH or a pinch hitter off the bench." Howard said he's not thinking about that, that he is "just trying to take it as it comes" and "not trying to put too much thought into anything."