Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday's series finale against Colorado, though the team has yet to announce a corresponding roster move. Morgan, 1-7 with a 6.65 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) with the Phillies earlier this season, went 6-1 with a 3.04 ERA in eight games (seven starts) in the minors. He also faced the Rockies in his last start for the parent club on July 7, allowing six runs on nine hits in five innings. It is his only career outing against Colorado.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff earned his second straight victory Saturday night against Colorado, despite giving up three runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Eickhoff blanked the Rockies until Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer and Tony Wolters added a solo shot in the sixth, and departed after reliever Chris Rusin tripled. Eickhoff's ERA in the sixth inning this season is 12.71. "It just comes down to getting that curveball over," he said. "If I'm not throwing that with consistency, (hitters) can just put that in the back of their mind, or eliminate, really."

RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched out of a second-and-third, one-out jam in the ninth against Colorado on Saturday night to earn his 30th save of the season. He is the 11th Phillies pitcher to record that many, and the first since Jonathan Papelbon in 2014. Gomez ranks fifth among NL relievers in saves and save percentage, having converted 30 of 33. "It's very impressive in the respect he was the last choice to be our closer," manager Pete Mackanin said. "We gave everybody an opportunity (in spring training). He stayed with it and did a good job."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who left Wednesday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after 71 pitches with back tightness, is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Aug. 20 against St. Louis, though manager Pete Mackanin said Hellickson will be reexamined Sunday before a final determination is made. Hellickson is 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 24 starts this season.

3B Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer off Tyler Anderson in the first inning of Saturday's 6-3 victory over Colorado, his 21st of the season. "It was a beautiful thing, a beautiful thing for me and for my teammates," Franco said. The scene was somewhat less beautiful in the fourth, when Anderson hit him with a pitch. Plate umpire Eric Cooper immediately ejected the Rockies starter, then manager Walt Weiss.