Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan, hit on the elbow by a line drive off the bat of Colorado's Nick Hundley on Sunday, was pronounced fit by team medical personnel, according to manager Pete Mackanin. He will make his next scheduled start Friday against St. Louis.

RHP Vince Velasquez, 0-3 in six starts since the All-Star break, went 5 2/3 innings and yielded five runs and seven hits in losing to the Dodgers on Tuesday night. He struck out 10, his third double-digit strikeout game this season, and walked one, but gave up three home runs -- two-run shots to Howie Kendrick and Yasmani Grandal and a solo shot to Chase Utley. "He made a mistake to Utley, to Kendrick and Grandal," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Other than that he pitched a lot better than he did the last time we played these guys." Velasquez agreed that he was much sharper than he had been in last week's 9-3 loss to Los Angeles, when he allowed nine runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings while relying too heavily on his fastball. "Today was pretty much a good mixture," he said. "Through four innings I was mixing my changeup, curveball and utilizing two-seam." At the same time, he said, "Mistakes happen, and this is one of the teams you can't make mistakes."

RHP Jake Thompson, Wednesday's starter, negotiated five innings against Colorado to earn his first major league victory his last time out, in his first home start. Thompson allowed three runs on two hits while striking out six and walking three. Thompson, who threw 87 pitches (only 49 strikes), also equaled a 114-year-old club record when he struck out four batters in the second inning, the first of which, David Dahl, reached on a wild pitch. Doc White is the only other Philadelphia pitcher to fan four in an inning, having done so on July 21, 1902 against the Brooklyn Dodgers. He has never faced the Dodgers.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who left last Wednesday's start against the Dodgers after 71 pitches with back tightness, is scheduled to throw in the bullpen Wednesday, according to manager Pete Mackanin. "I think he's on track to pitch on the 20th (against St. Louis)," Mackanin said. "We'll see how he feels after his bullpen." Hellickson is 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 24 starts this season.

1B Ryan Howard hit a two-run homer Tuesday against the Dodgers, his 18th of the season and the 375th of his career. That moved him past Rocky Colavito and into 76th on the all-time list, but was an afterthought not only in a 15-5 loss but a game that saw former Phillie Chase Utley hit two homers, including a grand slam, in his first game back in Philadelphia. "As players we just try to play the game as it's supposed to be played, but I think it was something bigger tonight," Howard said. "Then for Chase to come back and do what he did tonight, hopefully he's done doing that, but that's just the kind of player he is, and just the kind of guy he is."