Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

LHP Elvis Araujo, who faced seven hitters and allowed six earned runs in Tuesday's 15-5 loss to Los Angeles, was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Overall, he went 2-1 with a 6.91 ERA in 32 games with the Phillies.

RHP Jake Thompson, making his third major league start, lost to the Dodgers on Wednesday night. He allowed five runs and five hits in five innings, including homers by Adrian Gonzalez and Justin Turner, while striking out four and walking four. Thompson said he "just kind of lost (his) feel" and was "a little too fine," leaving himself in compromising counts. "It was the eighth straight game in which a Phillies starter lasted fewer than six innings, matching a franchise record set several times, most recently in 1999. "I can't even remember our rotation right now," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I'm trying to figure it out. It reminds me a little of last year. We're not getting innings from our starters. A lot has to do (with) injuries to the pitchers and the young guys that are here and spot starts and things of that nature."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who left last Wednesday's start against the Dodgers after 71 pitches with back tightness, reported no ill effects after a bullpen session Wednesday and will make his scheduled start Saturday against St. Louis. Hellickson is 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 24 starts this season.

RHP Frank Herrmann had his contract puchased by the Phillies from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Wednesday.

HP Frank Herrmann had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and pitched a scoreless inning in relief against the Dodgers. Herrmann, who holds an economics degree from Harvard, went 6-1 with a 1.72 ERA in 27 relief outings for the IronPigs. He appeared in 95 major league games with Cleveland between 2010 and 2012, going 4-1 with a 4.26 ERA.

RHP Aaron Nola was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL before the game, effectively ending his season. General manager Matt Klentak said an examination by Dr. James Andrews on Monday revealed that Nola, out since July 29, had a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament and a low-grade strain of the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow. No surgery is required, but Nola was given a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, and will not throw for another month. He will then ramp up his throwing, and if there are no ill effects he is expected to be ready for spring training.

RHP Aaron Nola was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, effectively ending his season. General manager Matt Klentak said an examination by Dr. James Andrews on Monday revealed that Nola, out since July 29, had a low-grade sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament and a low-grade strain of the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow. No surgery is required, but Nola was given a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, and will not throw for another month. He will then ramp up his throwing, and if there are no ill effects he is expected to be ready for spring training. "I kind of expected not to really throw over here for the rest of the year, but I'm glad it's not surgical," Nola said. "Just a couple weeks off and let it heal. ... I'm pretty confident that it's going to heal correctly and by spring training I should be good to go."