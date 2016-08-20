Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff worked six innings Thursday against the Dodgers, surrendering four runs and seven hits while striking out three and walking two. He gave up a three-run homer to Justin Turner nine pitches into the game but managed to hang around for a while afterward. "At that point, it doesn't become about anything but getting as deep in the game as you can," Eickhoff said. "I know this bullpen has been taxed the past couple days. My job was just wear that like a vest and take it as deep as I can." That tenacity was appreciated by manager Pete Mackanin. "He's got a bulldog mentality," he said of Eickhoff. "He means business when he goes out there. When he has good fastball command, he's really good. Tonight it wasn't the greatest, and he got burned, but he threw an awful lot of good curveballs."

CF Odubel Herrera went 0-for-4 Thursday against the Dodgers, striking out once on a head-high fastball and another time on a fastball well wide of the plate. His average, which was above .300 much of the first half of the season, fell to .282. "I can't figure him out," manager Pete Mackanin said before the game. "I'm trying to figure him out. It's got to be mental. It looked to me like he kind of relaxed after making the All-Star team and said, 'OK, now I'm here and I'm good.' Had a few bad games, and now he's trying too hard to say, 'OK, now I'll start getting my hits again.' To me, he's trying to hit both sides of the plate. ... He's trying to guess away and guess in, and he gets caught in between."

INF Taylor Featherston was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He appeared in 19 games with the Phillies, batting .119.

2B Cesar Hernandez, riding a 23-game on-base streak, was a late scratch Thursday due to a sore foot. "He fouled a ball off his foot four days ago," manager Pete Mackanin said. "It was tender tonight, so we just wanted to make sure it didn't get any worse. I hope that he's going to be ready for tomorrow."

RHP Zach Eflin was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Friday. Eflin underwent surgery to repair the patellar tendon in his right knee Friday and will not pitch again in 2016.

3B Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer off LHP Grant Dayton in the seventh inning Thursday night, lifting the Phillies to a 5-4 victory over the Dodgers. "Fastball, right down the middle," said Franco, who jumped on a 1-1 offering. "Put a good contact on it, nothing else. I just go try to put the ball in play, put good contact on it." It was Franco's 11th game-winning RBI, which leads the Phillies and is tied for fourth in the National League. It was also his team-leading 19th go-ahead RBI. "With all the swings and misses and expanding the strike zone, he comes up big an awful lot," manager Pete Mackanin said. "You can't deny the numbers that he's put up."

1B Ryan Howard of the Phillies has been cleared of wrongdoing in MLB's investigation into his possible use of performance-enhancing drugs, prompted by an Al Jazeera report.

IF/OF Emmanuel Burriss, who started at second base and batted eighth, was recalled Friday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley while INF Taylor Featherston was optioned. Burriss is batting .121 in 27 games this season.