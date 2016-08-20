Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan, whom manager Pete Mackanin said needed to "show something" before Friday's start, allowed one run andfive hits, walking two while striking out three in six-plus innings.

INF Taylor Featherston was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday afternoon when the Phillies recalled Emmanuel Burriss. Featherston hit just .091 in 26 at-bats with the Phillies.

2B Cesar Hernandez (right foot) was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game on Friday night, though he did appear as a pinch-hitter. Hernandez, Philadelphia's best hitter since July 1, had an X-ray Thursday after fouling a ball off a foot on Wednesday night. He is listed as day to day and likely to return to the lineup on Saturday night.

RHP Zach Eflin underwent successful surgery Friday by Dr. Steven Cohen in Philadelphia to repair the patellar tendon in his right knee. Eflin, who saw Dr. James Andrews earlier in the week, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, ending his season. According to Phillies GM Matt Klentak, it's likely a similar procedure will follow on Eflin's left knee after the recovery of his right knee.

INF/OF Emmanuel Burriss was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday afternoon and started at second base in place of injured Cesar Hernandez. Burriss was 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.