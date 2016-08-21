Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeanmar Gomez found himself in an all-too-familiar situation Saturday night. One night after giving up a game-tying, one-out home run to Jedd Gyorko for a blown save, Gomez induced a game-ending double play with Gyorko at the plate with one out and a runner on base, helping preserve a 4-2 Phillies win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson became the first Phillies pitcher to complete seven full innings in nearly a month Saturday night. Hellickson, who was making his first start since leaving his last start on Aug. 10 with back tightness, allowed two runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. He improved to 10-7 on the year in Philadelphia's 4-2 win.

2B Cesar Hernandez jump-started the Philadelphia offense in a 4-2 win over St. Louis Saturday night. Hernandez, who hit his first career leadoff homer, went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Hernandez (right foot) was out of the starting lineup the last two nights.

OF Aaron Altherr gave the Phillies some insurance with a sixth-inning home run off St. Louis reliever Jonathan Broxton in Philadelphia's 4-2 win Saturday night. The homer was his fourth of the year.

RHP Hector Neris struck out the side, working around a single to help bridge the gap to closer Jeanmar Gomez in a 4-2 Phillies win over St. Louis Saturday. Neris has posted a 1.20 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 40 strikeouts to just three walks in his last 29 games.