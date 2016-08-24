Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (8-12, 3.91 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season and the first of his career against the White Sox on Wednesday. He has two wins and a no-decision in his past three starts. Last Thursday against the Dodgers, he gave up four runs on seven hits over six innings, struck out eight and walked two. He started his second big league season with a 2-8 record through 11 starts. Since then, he is 6-4 with three no-decisions, including three straight losses from July 9-26.

RHP Alec Asher completed the 80-game suspension he received after testing positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, and he began a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Phillies' affiliate in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He gave up one unearned run in one inning. Asher was at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with a stress fracture in his leg when he received the suspension. He went 0-6 with a 9.31 ERA in seven starts with Philadelphia in 2015. His 2016 efforts include stops between Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.

SS Freddy Galvis broke the shutout Tuesday in the Phillies' 9-1 loss to the White Sox, hitting a seventh-inning solo home run. He is batting .324 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBIs in his past 27 road games, including 12 multi-hit efforts.

1B Ryan Howard has played in 29 active major league stadiums, and an appearance at U.S. Cellular Field during this week's two-game series would complete a run of appearances in all 30 big league parks. He also played in Montreal's Olympic Stadium, New York's Shea Stadium, Miami's SunLife Stadium and Washington's RFK Stadium -- all former major league parks. He didn't appear in Tuesday's game, so he has one more shot in Wednesday's series finale.