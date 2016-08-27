Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Tommy Bergjans, C A.J. Ellis and cash or a player to be named were acquired by the Phillies on Thursday in a deal that sent C Carlos Ruiz and cash to the Dodgers.

C Jorge Alfaro was brought up from Double-A Reading on Friday. He will likely head back to the minors when C A.J. Ellis, who was acquired in Thursday's trade, reports to the Phillies on Saturday.

C A.J. Ellis was traded by the Dodgers to the Phillies for C Carlos Ruiz. Ellis, who is batting .194 with one home run and 13 RBIs, heads to Philly along with minor league RHP Tommy Bergjans and a player to be named later or cash considerations. Ellis played in 544 games for the Dodgers from 2008-16, becoming a full-time player in 2012 and posting his best numbers that year, a .270 average with 13 homers and 52 RBIs. He hit .237 with 36 homers and 161 RBIs in his Dodger career. In the postseason, Ellis batted .365 average in 17 games.