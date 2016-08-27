Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan had more success at the plate than on the mound Friday night, when he took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 9-4. Morgan drove home the Phillies' first run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. It was the first major league RBI for Morgan, who entered the at-bat with one hit in 21 at-bats this season and just three hits in his first 47 big league at-bats dating back to last year. With the loss Friday, Morgan fell to 0-8 with a 7.13 ERA in his last 14 major league appearances (12 starts). The defeat came in Morgan's third start since he was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, for whom he went 5-0 in five starts from July 16 through Aug. 6. Morgan is 1-8 with a 6.50 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) overall this season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will look to win his fifth straight decision Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hellickson earned the victory in his most recent start Aug. 20, when he gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings as the Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2. It was the fourth time in the last six starts Hellickson has allowed two runs or fewer, a stretch in which he is 4-0 with a 2.35 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 4.03 to 3.60 -- the lowest it has been since April. Hellickson is 2-2 with a 7.01 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-5 Friday with a two-run double in the eighth inning of the Phillies' 9-4 loss to the Mets. Hernandez is now batting .361 (13-for-36) with four RBIs in 12 games at Citi Field. It is his highest average at any road ballpark in which he's played at least 10 games. Overall this season, Hernandez is batting .295 -- tops on the Phillies -- with five homers, 33 RBIs, 13 stolen bases. He also led the National League with nine triples entering play Friday.

C Jorge Alfaro was recalled from Double-A Reading on Friday but did not play in the Phillies' 9-4 loss to the Mets. The first promotion to the majors will likely be a brief one for Alfaro, who is expected to return to Reading when C A.J. Ellis -- who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in the trade that sent longtime Phillies C Carlos Ruiz to the Dodgers -- reports to the Phillies on Saturday. The Phillies want Alfaro to gain postseason experience with Reading, which has the best record in the Eastern League, before rejoining the club in September. Alfaro, whom the Phillies acquired from the Texas Rangers in the blockbuster that sent LHP Cole Hamels to the Rangers on July 31, 2015, is batting .279 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs in 90 games for Reading.