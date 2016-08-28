Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez will look to earn his first win of the second half Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Velasquez suffered the loss in his most recent start Aug. 21, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Phillies fell to the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-0. It was the third loss in as many starts for Velasquez, who is 0-4 with a 6.25 ERA in seven starts since the All-Star Break, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 3.32 to a season-high 4.31. Velasquez is 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson had his winning streak snapped at four decisions Saturday night, when he took the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 12-1. Hellickson labored from the start Saturday, when he opened with two scoreless innings but threw 40 pitches in the process. He gave up a two-run homer to SS Asdrubal Cabrera in the third and a three-run homer to LF Yoenis Cespedes in the fourth. The three walks were the most for Hellickson since June 15, a span of 11 starts. Hellickson was 4-0 with a 2.35 ERA in his six starts prior to Saturday. Overall this season, he is 10-8 with a 3.80 ERA in 26 starts.

C Jorge Alfaro was optioned to Double-A Reading on Saturday. Alfaro spent just one day with the Phillies, who needed a backup catcher for Friday's series opener against the Mets with C A.J. Ellis traveling from Los Angeles after the Dodgers traded him to the Phillies on Thursday. The brief trip to the majors was the first for Alfaro, who did not play in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Mets. The Phillies want Alfaro to gain postseason experience with Reading, which has the best record in the Eastern League. He is expected to be promoted to the majors again once Reading is done with the playoffs. Alfaro, whom the Phillies acquired from the Texas Rangers in the blockbuster that sent LHP Cole Hamels to the Rangers on July 31, 2015, is batting .279 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs in 90 games for Reading.

C A.J. Ellis was activated by the Phillies on Saturday, when he did not play in a 12-1 loss to the Mets. Ellis was activated two days after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade that sent longtime Phillies C Carlos Ruiz to Los Angeles. Manager Pete Mackanin said Ellis, who caught two bullpen sessions on Saturday, would make his Phillies debut by starting behind the plate on Sunday. Mackanin said he expected Ellis to receive about the same amount of playing time Ruiz earned prior to the trade. Ellis, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Dodgers, is batting .194 with one homer and 13 RBIs in 53 games this season.