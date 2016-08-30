Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Phillies C A.J. Ellis, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday, delivered a tie-breaking two-run double in the seventh inning of his debut with the club Sunday, a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is only the second major league player this season to deliver a game-winning RBI in the seventh inning or later in his first game for a team. The other was Washington 2B Daniel Murphy, who accomplished the feat on Opening Day in a 10-inning victory at Atlanta.