Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickoff, Tuesday's starter, beat the White Sox his last time out and over his last four outings has gone 3-0, despite a 5.04 ERA. Against Chicago, he allowed two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out two. He didn't walk a batter. He has not faced Washington this season, but beat the Nats in his only career start against them, going seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out 10, which matches his career high, and walked one.

CF Odubel Herrera went 2-for-4 Monday against Washington but is hitting .259 since representing the Phillies in the All-Star Game. Moreover, manager Pete Mackanin said Herrera has slipped defensively since 2015, his rookie year. "He's made a lot of mistakes this year," the manager said. Mackanin has been much more pleased with the work of Aaron Altherr in center, but has no plans at present to move Herrera to a corner outfield spot. "If we decide that we're going to do that, we'll encourage him to play a corner in winter ball and spring training," Mackanin said. "I thought about doing that, but I don't know if we want to do that now. ... I won't say it won't happen here or there, but we're not going to make that move right now."

RHP Jake Thompson went seven innings Monday against Washington, the longest of five outings the rookie has made in the major leagues this season, but was tagged with the 4-0 loss. Thompson, who tweaked his delivery after pitching to a 9.78 ERA in his first four starts, allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out three and walking one. "It was night and day from my performance my first four that I've had," he said. "It's kind of a relief. It feels a lot better." Both Washington runs came in the first, on a homer by Jayson Werth and an RBI single by Anthony Rendon, but Thompson allowed just five baserunners in his final six innings of work. "That's just what he needed," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He needed a real positive outing. ... I think this is going to do him wonders down the road, the rest of the season. I'm anxious to see him, the next start."

RHP Michael Mariot, rocked by the New York Mets in his previous outing, pitched a perfect inning out of the bullpen Monday against Washington. It was the fourth time in five outings that the 27-year-old Mariot has held an opponent scoreless, and the seventh time in 10 appearances overall, as he attempts to lay claim to a bullpen spot. More competition is about to arrive, however; manager Pete Mackanin said the Phillies will certainly add a reliever or two from the minor leagues when the rosters expand later this week.

RHP Hector Neris, the Phillies' set-up man, has fashioned a 1.13 ERA over his last 31 appearances out of the bullpen, and it is widely believed he will one day be the team's closer. Manager Pete Mackanin said he has no intentions at present to have Neris flip-flop roles in the closing weeks of the season with Jeanmar Gomez, who has converted 34 of 38 save opportunities. "It's something to think about," Mackanin said, "but I don't want to do that, because Jeanmar has earned the right to be called the closer, as good as he's done."

Phillies C A.J. Ellis, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday, delivered a tie-breaking two-run double in the seventh inning of his debut with the club Sunday, a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is only the second major league player this season to deliver a game-winning RBI in the seventh inning or later in his first game for a team. The other was Washington 2B Daniel Murphy, who accomplished the feat on Opening Day in a 10-inning victory at Atlanta.