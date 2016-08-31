Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan takes the mound Wednesday night for the Phillies in their series finale against Washington, hoping to reverse a slide for himself and his team. Morgan (1-8, 6.50) hasn't won a game since a 3-2 victory over Atlanta on May 10, a string of 14 starts in which he either took the loss or departed without a decision. The Phillies are only 2-12 during his starts, however. His last time out resulted in a loss to the Mets, when he gave up eight hits and six runs in five innings on Friday.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff gave up two first-inning runs, and the Phillies couldn't get the offense to recuse him as he fell to 9-13 on the season in a 3-2 loss to Washington. Eickhoff lasted six innings, giving up five hits and three runs while throwing 97 pitches, 60 for strikes. He walked three and struck out four. "I pride myself on throwing strikes and pounding the strike zone," he said. "Any time you walk more than one or two, it's kind of frustrating. But I was able to limit it for the most part and keep us in the game."

SS Freddy Galvis collected his 23rd double of the season Tuesday night, breaking up Washington RHP Max Scherzer's no-hit bid in the sixth inning. It is the second year in a row that Galvis broke up a no-hit bid by Scherzer in the sixth inning, as he doubled off him on June 26, 2015.

1B Ryan Howard moved up on the all-time home run list with his 377th career homer on Tuesday night, a two-run bomb to left-center. That moves him into a tie with Jeff Kent and Norm Cash for 73rd place, one home run behind Matt Williams. He is 49 away from moving into a tie with Billy Williams for the top 50. It is also the 10th time in his career he reached the 20-homer plateau. "It's cool. I mean, it just goes to show just keep trying to plow away, keep swinging, keep doing what you do," he said. "Even though it's a lot less at bats, hopefully it shows something."