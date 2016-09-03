Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Colton Murray was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley for his second stint with the Phillies. In 17 games from May 1-June 16, he was 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez is the first Phillies reliever to allow at least four hits and four earned runs without recording an out since Brad Lidge on July 25, 2008, also against the Braves. Friday night was the first time Gomez had allowed a run in a non-save situation since June 23.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson has allowed four home runs in his last three starts sinc Aug. 20. Before that, he had allowed four homers in his previous nine starts (June 25 to Aug. 10).

1B/OF Darin Ruf was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Friday. He had been in the minors since mid-May when he was replaced on the roster by Tommy Joseph to platoon

LHP Patrick Schuster was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Friday. He was claimed off waivers from Oakland last month and in five relief appearances for the Athletics, he had a 10.80 ERA.

2B Andres Blanco was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing over a month a broken left index finger. Blanco did not play Friday and is hitting .271 with four homers, 21 RBIs and a .767 OPS.

C A.J. Ellis hit his first home run as a Phillie Friday night. It was also his home home run since April 23 at Colorado, a span of 136 plate appearances. Of his 37 career homers, six have plated three or more runners.