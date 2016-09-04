FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
September 4, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Vince Velasquez has struck out 85 of the 261 batters he has faced at home this season (32.6 percent). No Phillies pitcher in the modern era has had a higher strikeout percentage at home in one season. Velasquez fanned eight in seven innings Saturday against the Braves, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks.

2B Cesar Hernandez, who hit his sixth homer of the year Saturday, has four home runs in his past 53 plate appearances. He hit only four home runs in his first 1,149 career plate appearances.

C Cameron Rupp ended a six-game stretch without an RBI when he hit a two-run double in the third inning Saturday. He is still in the midst of a 5-for-34 (.147) slump.

3B Maikel Franco tied career highs with four hits and three doubles Saturday. His three doubles were the most by a Phillie since Ryan Howard had three on Aug. 21, 2015, in Miami. "I wanted to try and see good pitches to hit and put good contact on it, and that's what happened," Franco said. "The only thing I can do is just focus on this month and try to finish strong. The season was too much up and down for me. I have to keep learning more and getting better."

