Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Thompson took a hard-luck loss Sunday in Philadelphia's 2-0 defeat against Atlanta. The 22-year-old threw seven innings, scattering four hits while walking four walks (one intentional) and striking out six. The lone run he gave up came on a Matt Kemp home run in the second inning.

RHP Alec Asher is likely to take the place of RHP Vince Velasquez in the Phillies' rotation for the rest of the year. Asher is still serving an 80-game PED suspension that ends Monday. He is 4-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 12 minor league starts this year.

3B Maikel Franco batted second in the Phillies' order Sunday for the first time since Sept. 24, 2014, and he went 1-for-4. His single broke up Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran's no-hit bid in the fourth inning. Franco, who has been struggling, is batting .250 on the year.

OF Aaron Altherr went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday in the Phillies' 2-0 loss to Atlanta. Batting seventh for just the third time all year did nothing to change the way Altherr has been swinging lately. He went 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts in the Braves' sweep of Philadelphia over the weekend.