Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez is done for the season. He is not hurt, but the Phillies wanted to cap the 24-year-old's innings at 131. He finished his season 8-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 152 strikeouts. His strikeout rate (10.4 per nine innings) leads Phillies starters.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (10-13) earned the win, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs in six innings. Eickhoff, who had received the third-lowest run-support total in the majors this year, finally got some rare offense in a 6-2 win over Miami.

RHP Alec Asher is expected to start Thursday in place of RHP Vince Velasquez, who is being shut down due to an innings limit. Asher's 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs expired Monday.

2B Darnell Sweeney was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Sweeney, 25, hit .233/.299/.345 with six homers and 35 RBIs in 118 games for Lehigh Valley this year. He batted .176 in 37 games for the Phillies in 2015.

RF Peter Bourjos tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs against Miami on Monday. It was his 20th multi-hit game of the season and also the fifth time he had at least three hits.

SS Freddy Galvis had hit just 20 homers in four major league seasons -- spanning more than 1,000 at-bats -- entering 2016. This year, though, Galvis has 16 homers, including the upper-deck shot he hit Monday in a 6-2 win over the Marlins. The Phillies want Galvis to get on base more often -- he has just a .235 batting average with a .270 on-base percentage. However, they have no problem with his blossoming power.