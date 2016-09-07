Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan (2-9) used a pitch he picked up within the past two months -- a two-seam fastball -- to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday. He pitched six innings, allowing five hits, no walks and one run, striking out five and snapping his nine-game losing streak. He earned his first win since May 10 against the Atlanta Braves. His losing streak was the longest active skid in the majors and the longest by a Phillies pitcher since Kyle Abbott in 1992.

RHP Alec Asher will start Thursday in place of RHP Vince Velasquez, who is being shut down due to an innings limit. Asher's 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs expired Tuesday. Asher, 24, has already overcome a lot. He had elbow surgery at age 14. He went to three high schools in three years and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 23rd round in 2010. He agreed to an $80,000 bonus, but the Giants backed out when it was discovered he had bone spurs. He went to a junior college and worked his way back only to get suspended this past June 16. A 6-4, 230-pounder, Asher was 0-6 with a 9.31 ERA in seven starts this year with the Phillies.

RHP Ben Lively, a 24-year-old native of Florida, was named the Triple-A International League Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA. Lively produced 17 strikeouts and just one walk in 11 innings. He earned the Pitcher of Week award for the second time this season. Lively, a fourth-round pick of Cincinnati in 2013, was acquired by the Phillies in 2014 in a deal that sent outfielder Marlon Byrd to the Reds. Lively, who went 21-8 with a 3.08 ERA in his college career at Central Florida, appears to have a bright future with the Phillies.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez worked around a walk and an error in the ninth to earn his 35th save of the season. He struck out Dee Gordon looking for the final out of the game.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will pitch Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins, a team he has handled lately. He is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts against Miami this season. Overall this season, he is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA. He is on pace to record his lowest ERA since 2012, when he was at 3.10. He is also on pace for 32 starts, which be one more than his previous career high, set in 2012 and 2013 with the Tampa Bay Rays.