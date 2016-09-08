Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher, who came off an 80-game PED suspension on Tuesday, will start Thursday at Washington. Asher is 0-6 with a 9.31 ERA in seven starts this year.

OF Dylan Cozens was selected the MVP of the Double-A Eastern League. Cozens, 22, batted .276 with 38 doubles, three triples, 40 homers and 125 RBIs. He also stole 21 bases and scored 106 runs. He led all minor-leaguers this year in homers and RBIs. In Phillies history, he joins Ryan Howard as the only minor-leaguers to post a 40-homer season.

1B Rhys Hoskins was selected the Double-A Eastern League's Rookie of the Year. Hoskins, 23, hit .281 with 25 doubles, three triples, 38 homers and 116 RBIs. He led the league in extra-base hits, total bases, walks, runs and slugging percentage.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (10-9) took the loss Wednesday against Miami, allowing nine hits, no walks and four runs, three earned, in six innings. "Not every game is going to go how you want it," Hellickson said. "I made too many mistakes early in the count."

3B Maikel Franco did not start Wednesday, his first rest since late July. Franco jammed his wrist during his second at-bat Tuesday, contributing to the decision to hold him out of the starting lineup. He did not take batting practice before Wednesday's game. Franco leads the team in homers (22), RBIs (73), extra-base hits (44) and total hits (212). Despite a slump the past two weeks, Franco is the first Phillies third baseman to have a 20-homer season since Scott Rolen blasted 25 long balls in 2001.

3B Andres Blanco, making his first start since going on the disabled list July 25 due to a fractured left index finger, had a rough game defensively Wednesday. Making just his 10th start of the season at third base, Blanco was charged with one error and also had another ball that bounced off of him for a hit. Blanco also went 0-for-4. To be fair, however, he hit three line drives and didn't get any breaks all night.