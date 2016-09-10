Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickoff will start on Saturday in Washington. He is 10-13 with a 3.86 ERA this year and is 0-1 this season against the Nationals, with a 4.50 ERA. The young righty is 1-1, 3.46 in two starts against Washington in his career and has won five of his last six decisions overall this season.

RHP Jake Thompson went 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs Friday. He also hit a double. "It was definitely different," he said. "I've never done that before. It was different I wouldn't say it necessarily wore me out physically but mentally being out there and not kind of having that down time was a little bit different."

OF Dylan Cozens was named as one of the 2016 Paul Owens Award winners as one of three top minor leaguers this year. He hit 40 homers this year for Double-A Reading this year.

RHP Ben Lively was named as one of the 2016 Paul Owens Award winners as one of three top minor leaguers this year. Lively went a combined 18-5, 2.69 between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year.

1B Rhys Hoskins was named as one of the 2016 Paul Owens Award winners as one of three top minor leaguers this year. He hit 38 homers for Double-A Reading of the Eastern League. Manager Pete Mackanin said Friday some minor leagues may be called up to the majors when their seasons ends. Both Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley had playoff games Friday.

INF Maikel Franco (wrist) was out of the starting lineup for the third game in a row after he jammed his wrist while batting Tuesday. "I am going to say he is available to pinch-hit," manager Pete Mackanin said before Friday's game. Franco is hitting .246 with 22 homers in his first full MLB season.

INF Maikel Franco (wrist) was out of the starting lineup again and did not play Friday.

1B Ryan Howard made another start Friday but manager Pete Mackanin said he plans to use Tommy Joseph at first base on Saturday and maybe Sunday. Howard went 1-for-4 and is hitting .196.