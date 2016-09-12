FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 13, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Morgan threw well but took the loss Sunday. He gave up three hits and two runs to Washington. Manager Pete Mackanin was pleased with the outings of Morgan and his other young starters in the weekend series.

OF Roman Quinn was called up from Double-A Reading of the Eastern League on Sunday. He started in center field and batted second in his first big league game, and the Florida native went 0-for-3 with a walk. Manager Pete Mackanin said Quinn could see a lot of action down the stretch as the team looks for offense. Quinn hit .302 in 77 minor league games this year.

3B Maikel Franco (wrist) was out of the starting lineup again Sunday. He got hurt while hitting Tuesday. Franco did pinch-hit for the second day in a row and got a single in the ninth.

C Jorge Alfaro was recalled from Double-A Reading of the Eastern League on Sunday. He did not play Sunday, but manager Pete Mackanin said after the game he could see action down the stretch. Alfaro, 23, hit .285/.325/.458 with 15 homers and 67 RBIs in 97 games for Reading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
