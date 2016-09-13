Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Taylor Featherston, designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Featherston hit .115 in 26 at-bats with the Phillies and .254 in 99 games with Lehigh Valley.

OF Roman Quinn registered his first career hits, RBI and a stolen base in Philadelphia's 6-2 win over the Pirates on Monday. Quinn, 23, went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and two RBIs while making his second straight start since being called up. He started in right field Monday before moving to left. He played center field Sunday. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Quinn would get plenty of playing time down the stretch.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson battled through a rough first inning to improve to 11-9 on the year. Hellickson threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pirates and allowed just one run, which was unearned. He struck out six against three walks while scattering just three hits in Philadelphia' 6-2 win.

SS Freddy Galvis continued his power surge by belting his 18th home run of the season during the Phillies' 6-2 win over Pittsburgh. Galvis is having a down year in terms of his batting average and on-base percentage, but the 18 home runs nearly equal the 20 he hit between 2012-2015. He has nine homers in his past 30 games.

2B Cesar Hernandez has drawn 33 walks in his past 42 games (since July 25), which is tied for the third most in baseball during that span behind only Freddie Freeman and Mike Trout. His three walks Monday tied a career high.

For the first time since 1953, every Philadelphia domestic minor league affiliate finished above .500.

C Jorge Alfaro will get his first career start behind the plate Tuesday night, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin indicated Monday. Alfaro, called up over the weekend from Double-A Reading, made his debut at the plate Monday, an eighth-inning pinch-hitting appearance that ended with an infield single for his first career hit.