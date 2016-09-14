Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher was really good again Tuesday night in his second start since returning from an 80-game PED suspension. He allowed just two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three. At one point, Asher retired 11 consecutive batters. His ERA is at 1.46 after two starts this year.

OF Roman Quinn has reached base in seven of his 13 plate appearances since making his debut on Sept. 11. Quinn went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and two runs scored in a 5-3 Phillies loss against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez blew his fifth save of the season Tuesday night in a 5-3 Phillies loss to Pittsburgh. Gomez served up a three-run home run off the bat of Sean Rodriguez in the top of the ninth inning.

C Jorge Alfaro started behind the plate for the first time in his career Tuesday night in a 5-3 Phillies loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alfaro debuted Monday as a pinch-hitter, earning his first big league hit (an infield single). He didn't have similar luck Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

1B Ryan Howard will likely get more playing time during the final weeks of the season, manager Pete Mackanin said. Howard is playing out what his likely the final month of his time in Philadelphia, where he has spent his whole career. The first baseman was 0-for-3 with a RBI in a 5-3 Phillies loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. His average dropped to a paltry .191.