Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff has gone exactly six innings in each of his past five starts. In that span, Eickhoff has a 3.30 ERA with 23 strikeouts and seven walks in 30 innings. Eickhoff is not familiar with the Pirates, and the Pirates are not familiar with Eickhoff. Thursday's start will be the righty's first against Pittsburgh in his career, and no current Pirate has an at-bat against him.

RHP Jake Thompson held the opposition to two runs or fewer for the fourth consecutive start while getting the win Wednesday against Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

OF Tyler Goeddel broke an 0-for-21 streak with a single in the second inning Wednesday. Goeddel, who saw his batting average drop to .184 before the hit, finished 2-for-4.

SS Freddy Galvis hit his 19th home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run shot off Pirates starter Steven Brault. Galvis had just 20 home runs during his first four seasons in the majors (1,073 at-bats). The homer Wednesday was Galvis' third in four games.