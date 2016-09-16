FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
September 17, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Morgan has had some of his best starts recently. Morgan has gone at least six innings in each of his last three starts. He has a 2.41 ERA and .167 opponent batting average in that time. One of Morgan's last three starts came against Miami, a team he will face again Friday. In that outing, his only against the Marlins this year, Morgan allowed just one earned run in six innings, struck out five and earned his second win of the season.

OF Joey Curletta was acquired by the Phillies on Thursday as part of the Carlos Ruiz trade with the Dodgers. Curletta, 22, spent most of 2016 in Class High-A and also spent 29 games in Double-A. In 106 games in 2016, he had a slash line of .251/.323/.463 and had 17 homers and 67 RBIs.

OF Joey Curletta was sent to Philadelphia on Thursday as the player to be named later to complete the A.J. Ellis-Carlos Ruiz of Aug. 25. Curletta, a sixth-round pick in 2012 by the Dodgers from nearby Glendale, Ariz., posted an OPS of .786 combined at Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa this season.

1B Tommy Joseph lined a double to center field Thursday night to break up Chad Kuhl's no-hit bid. It was the 13th two-bagger of the season for Joseph, who has 19 homers.

RHP Aaron Nola will "hopefully" start throwing again sometime in the next week or two, Phillies GM Matt Klentak said Thursday. Nola, the Phillies' first-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, was shut down for the season's last two months with a UCL sprain. He had a 4.78 ERA in 2016 but struggled to a 9.82 ERA in his final eight starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
