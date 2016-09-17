Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan was rescued from his 11th loss of the season on Friday night despite getting pulled after 4 1/3 innings of a 4-3, 13-inning win over the Miami Marlins. Morgan, who has lost four of his last five starts, remains 2-10 and his ERA dipped slightly, from 5.73 to 5.49 after he gave up two unearned runs and seven hits against Miami. In his last six starts, he has a 3.18 ERA (12 earned runs, 34 innings). It was the fifth time this season he has failed to make it out of the fifth inning in one of his starts.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who takes the mound Saturday night in the second of three games against the Miami Marlins, is coming off a win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 12 in which he gave up one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings. In five starts against the Marlins this season, he's 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) in 31 1/3 innings. His last time against them, on Sept. 7, he took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) in six innings of a 6-0 loss.

SS J.P. Crawford, the Phillies' first-round draft pick in 2013, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday, and he is expected to be ready for 2017 spring training. Crawford hit .250 this season, split between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

1B Ryan Howard moved into a tie for 70th on Major League Baseball's career list with his 379th career home run on Friday night, equaling Hall of Famers Orlando Cepeda and Tony Perez. The solo shot, his 22nd of the season, was part of a 1-for-2 outing that also saw him draw two walks for just the third time this season. It was the 31st time in his career that he has hit a home run and drawn multiple walks in the same game, and the first time since May 2, 2013, against Miami.