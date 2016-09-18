FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 18, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Odubel Herrera kept his hot streak going during the homestand. He went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs and one RBI. He is now batting .500 in his last five games. Herrera has a hit in all five of those contests.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, with his complete-game shutout, has not allowed an earned run in a season-best 14 1/3 innings. Hellickson has given up just three hits in each of his past two outings. The righty tossed his first complete-game shutout since May 13, 2011.

1B Tommy Joseph belted a two-run home run in the second inning, his 20th home run of the season. He becomes the first Phillies rookie to reach that mark since Ryan Howard did so in 2005. Before that, Scott Rolen was the last to do so in 1997. Joseph is just the sixth rookie in team history to reach that number.

1B Ryan Howard was a late scratch for the Phillies. It was diagnosed as left knee soreness. Howard hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of Friday's contest, which marked his 41st career homer against the Marlins -- the most ever by an opposing player.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
