Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Wednesday night's starter against Chicago, has been steady all season for the Phillies despite a general lack of run support (3.4 runs/game). He is 10-14 with a 3.74 ERA in his first full season. Since the All-Star break, he's 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA, though he's coming off a rough outing: six runs (three earned) in 6 2/3 innings of a 15-2 loss to Pittsburgh last Thursday.

OF Odubel Herrera continued a scorching week with a big night against the White Sox on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Over his last seven games, Herrera is hitting .536 (15-for-28) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI, slugging .893 with a 1.445 OPS. He's the first Phillies outfielder with 15 home runs and 20 steals in a season since Shane Victorino (18/34) in 2010.

RHP Jake Thompson lasted only five innings against the Chicago White Sox, but it was enough for him to pick up the win in a 7-6 victory. In allowing three runs on four hits, he improved to 3-5 with a 5.62 ERA, making him 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA in his last five starts since beginning his career 1-3 with a 9.78 ERA.

1B Tommy Joseph took advantage of a rough Tuesday night by Chicago starter James Shields, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double to raise his average to .260. The RBI, his 42nd of the season, came on his 14th double in his 97th career game.

RHP Michael Mariot picked up his first career save, needing to retire only one batter to do so in a 7-6 win over the White Sox on Tuesday. After Jeanmar Gomez allowed Chicago to score three runs in the ninth to cut a 7-3 lead to a one-run game, Mariot got Tim Anderson to ground out to short to close things out.