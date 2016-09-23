FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Adam Morgan (2-10, 5.57 ERA), who will start Thursday in the series opener against the Mets, has a streak of allowing two or fewer runs in his past four starts. That string continued his last time out even though he lasted only 4 1/3 innings, which wasn't enough to earn the victory in a 4-3 win over Miami. He only gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits. Over his past four starts, he's given up seven runs (six earned) in 23 innings for a 2.35 ERA, easily his lowest over any four-game stretch this season.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (11-14) earned a win over the White Sox on Wednesday night, going seven innings in an 8-3 victory. After giving up a game-opening home run, Eickhoff cruised through six innings before the White Sox started to catch up to him in the seventh, hitting back-to-back solo home runs before he could get out of trouble. He finished with a line of six hits, three runs, six strikeouts and a walk while throwing 93 pitches (62 strikes). "He pitched very well, and to start the season 2-8, to have an 11-14 record is really outstanding," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's been real consistent for us."

OF Odubel Herrera was originally given the day off Wednesday after a torrid seven-game hitting streak that saw him bat .536 (15-for-28) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs, slugging .893 with a 1.445 OPS. He eventually entered as a pinch runner in the sixth inning and stayed in to go 0-for-1 with a run.

LF Tyler Goeddel was removed from the Wednesday game after being hit in the head with a fastball from Chicago RHP Chad Beck in the sixth inning. Goeddel, who was 1-for-2 with a run, lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before being helped off under his own power. "I hope he's going to be fine," Mackanin said. "He's showered, dressed and walking around, said he's just got a little soreness."

1B Tommy Joseph provided a positive early spark Wednesday night, hitting an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run home run in the third. For the night, the rookie went 2-for-4, raising his average to .262 with 21 home runs and 45 RBIs. "He's got a few things he's got to continue to work on, but to have that many home runs and he's starting to get some more RBIs and he's playing a pretty good first base for a guy that's never played there before," manager Pete Mackanin said. "So he's a positive item for the future."

