Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Tyler Goeddel (concussion) didn't travel to New York with the Phillies for Thursday night's opening game of a four-game series against the Mets. Goeddel was diagnosed with a concussion after he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox. Manager Pete Mackanin said Thursday afternoon that Goeddel is expected to rejoin the Phillies on Friday so he can be re-examined by team doctors. Goeddel is batting .192 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 92 games this season.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez may have lost his grip on his job as closer Thursday night, when he recorded just one out and was pulled after giving up a game-tying two-run homer to Mets 3B Jose Reyes in the ninth inning of the Phillies' 9-8, 11-inning loss. It was the second blown save in the last four outings for Gomez, who has been charged with eight runs in just 1 2/3 innings in that span. He has given up a run in five of 10 appearances in September, during which he's gone 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 2.97 to a season-high 4.28. Manager Pete Mackanin, who said Wednesday he was considering a change at closer, said Thursday night that he would likely decide on Friday whether or not to replace Gomez in the role. Gomez, who entered this season with just one major league save, is 3-4 with 37 saves, the fifth most in the National League.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will look to follow up his finest start as a major leaguer on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hellickson threw his second career shutout, as well as his third career complete game, in his most recent appearance last Saturday, when he allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out five in leading the Phillies to an 8-0 win over the Miami Marlins. The three hits represented the career low-hit game for Hellickson, who tossed a pair of four-hit complete games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. Hellickson has allowed just one unearned run over his last two starts, a span of 15 1/3 innings in which he's lowered his ERA from 3.90 to 3.57 -- the lowest it has been since April. In six career starts against the Mets, Hellickson is 2-3 with a 7.58 ERA -- his highest ERA for any opponent he's faced more than twice.

1B Ryan Howard returned to the Phillies' lineup Thursday, when he went 1-for-2 with a solo homer in a 9-8, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Howard missed the previous four games due to swelling in his left knee. The homer was Howard's 47th against the Mets, most among active players and the fifth-most ever against the Mets, one behind Hall of Famer Willie McCovey. Howard, who is likely in his final season with the Phillies, is batting .195 with 23 homers and 52 RBIs in 107 games.