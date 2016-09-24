Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher looks to continue his solid late-season work as a member of the Phillies' rotation Saturday night, when he takes the mound in the third contest of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Asher didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings as the Phillies fell to the Miami Marlins 5-4. It was the shortest of the three starts Asher made for the Phillies since Sept. 8, when he was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley for the first time this season. He is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA after going 0-6 with a 9.31 ERA in seven stats last season. Asher had his worst outing as a big leaguer in his lone previous appearance against the Mets last Sept. 30, when he didn't factor into the decision after giving up five runs over a career-low two-thirds of an inning in the Phillies' 7-5 win.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez remains the Phillies' closer -- sort of. Manager Pete Mackanin said Friday afternoon that he was not lifting the struggling Gomez from his role but that he would be giving him a mental break and assign the Phillies' next save chance to someone else. Gomez ranks fifth in the National League with 37 saves but has struggled badly in September, during which he is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA while converting just three of five save opportunities. He suffered his latest blown save Thursday night, when he recorded just one out while giving up a game-tying two-run homer to Mets 3B Jose Reyes in the ninth inning of the Phillies' 9-8, 11-inning loss. Gomez is 3-4 with a 4.28 ERA in 68 games this season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson continued to struggle against the Mets on Friday night, when he took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one over 4 1/3 innings as the Phillies fell 10-5. In seven career starts against the Mets, Hellickson is 2-4 with an 8.21 ERA -- his highest ERA for any opponent he's faced more than twice. Hellickson is 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA in five starts against the Mets this season and 11-7 with a 3.18 ERA in his other 26 starts. With a 3.78 ERA overall, he has a chance to finish a season with a sub-4.00 ERA for the first time since 2012.

2B Cesar Hernandez extended a pair of streaks Friday night, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in the Phillies 10-5 loss to the Mets. Hernandez has a hit in each of his last 10 games and has reached base safely in 28 straight games. The latter streak is the longest of Hernandez's career and the longest such run by a Phillies player since 2B Chase Utley reached base in 28 straight games from June 21 through July 26, 2011. Hernandez is batting .293 with six homers, 38 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 11 triples in 147 games this season. He shares the National League lead in triples with Arizona Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings.