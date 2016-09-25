Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Thompson looks to win his third straight start Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Thompson earned the victory Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings as the Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6. It is the first winning streak as a major leaguer for Thompson, who allowed five runs over 11 innings in his last two starts to lower his overall ERA from 6.05 to 5.62 -- the lowest it has been following any of his nine career starts. Thompson has never faced the Mets.

2B Cesar Hernandez kept streaking Saturday night, when he went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in the Phillies' 10-8 win over the Mets. Hernandez walked in his first two at-bats -- both of which came during the Phillies' five-run first inning -- as he reached base safely for the 29th straight game, the longest such streak by a Phillies player since Chase Utley reached base in 29 consecutive games in 2010. Hernandez singled in the fifth and seventh to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, a stretch in which he is batting .364 to raise his overall average from .289 to .295. He also has six homers, 38 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 11 triples in 148 games this season. Hernandez and Arizona Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings are tied for the National League lead in triples.

RHP Michael Mariot earned his second save of the week -- and of his career -- Saturday night, when he allowed one run on one hit and two walks with no strikeouts over one inning as he closed out the Phillies' 10-8 victory over the Mets. Mariot allowed a one-out pinch-hit homer to Mets RF Jay Bruce before walking 3B Eric Campbell and RF Michael Conforto. He finished the game out by retiring the potential winning runs

3B Maikel Franco homered for the third straight game Saturday night, when his three-run homer in the first inning gave the Phillies a lead they would not relinquish in a 10-8 win over the Mets. Franco hit a three-run shot in the Phillies' 9-8 loss Thursday and a solo blast in a 10-5 loss Friday. He is 6-for-14 with eight RBIs in the first three contests of the four-game series. This is the second time this season Franco has homered in at least three straight games. He went deep in a career-high four straight games from July 3 through July 6. In 145 games this season, Franco is batting .253 while leading the Phillies with 25 homers and 87 RBIs.