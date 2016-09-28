Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan (2-10, 5.57 ERA) will make his 21st and final start of the season Wednesday at Atlanta. The southpaw hasn't won since Sept. 6. Morgan is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA against the Braves in two starts this season. He is 1-4 with a 3.19 ERA in five career starts against Atlanta.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff allowed just one run on one hit in four innings at Atlanta but did not return after a rain delay. Eickhoff retired the first 11 batters he faced until Freddie Freeman touched him for a solo home run. Eickhoff struck out five and did not walk a batter.

OF Roman Quinn went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, but he left due to a left oblique strain after striking out in the fifth. The three hits were a career best. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday but is likely done for the year. He entered the game having struck out in each of his previous six at-bats.

OF Peter Bourjos was not with the team for the Tuesday game at Atlanta. He remained in Philadelphia to be with his wife, who was giving birth.

1B Ryan Howard hit his 15th career grand slam -- extending his club record -- and second of the season Tuesday against Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran. The homer was the 24th of the season for Howard and the 381st of his career, the latter tying the slugger with Albert Belle for 69th on the all-time list.