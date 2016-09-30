Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan (2-11) was roughed up in his five innings Wednesday against the Braves. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Morgan was able to retire the last six batters he faced in order.

OF Odubel Herrera had a double and scored a run on Wednesday. He is now 8-for-26 (.307) in the six games on the current road trip.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (12-10, 3.78 ERA) will make his career-high 32nd start of the season Thursday against Atlanta. He has started at least 27 games in five of his six full seasons in the major leagues. Hellickson was roughed up in his last start against the Mets, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 4.08 ERA in three career starts against the Braves. He last worked against Atlanta on Sept. 2 and received no decision after giving up four runs in six innings.

RHP Frank Herrmann pitched two-thirds of an inning without allowing a run. It was his first career appearance against the Braves. Herrmann allowed both his inherited runners to score.