FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 30, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Morgan (2-11) was roughed up in his five innings Wednesday against the Braves. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Morgan was able to retire the last six batters he faced in order.

OF Odubel Herrera had a double and scored a run on Wednesday. He is now 8-for-26 (.307) in the six games on the current road trip.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (12-10, 3.78 ERA) will make his career-high 32nd start of the season Thursday against Atlanta. He has started at least 27 games in five of his six full seasons in the major leagues. Hellickson was roughed up in his last start against the Mets, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 4.08 ERA in three career starts against the Braves. He last worked against Atlanta on Sept. 2 and received no decision after giving up four runs in six innings.

RHP Frank Herrmann pitched two-thirds of an inning without allowing a run. It was his first career appearance against the Braves. Herrmann allowed both his inherited runners to score.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.