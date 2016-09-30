Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher, who is 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA, faces the New York Mets for the second time in six days as the Phillies open a season-ending home series against the wild-card contender on Friday night. He gave up four unearned runs over five innings in a victory at New York last Saturday. Asher hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in his four starts for the Phillies this season.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez got just one out in the eighth inning while giving up four runs against the Braves on Thursday, taking the loss. He allowed three hits, walked two (one intentionally) and hit a batter. Gomez has 37 saves, but has allowed at least one run in six of his past seven appearances, jumping his ERA to 4.85.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson had to leave Thursday's start against the Braves with one out in the fourth inning because of a right knee sprain. He motioned to the dugout after fanning Dansby Swanson for his fourth strikeout, but had twisted the knee while scoring a run after a single in the top of the inning. Hellickson, who finished the season 12-10 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts, allowed one hit and walked none over 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

1B Ryan Howard was out of the lineup Thursday against the Braves, but will start the Phillies' final three games against the Mets in Philadelphia, where he will be honored Sunday. He hit a grand slam on Tuesday against the Braves and his 23 homers at Turner Field were the most for a visiting player. Howard, 36, is in the final year of his contract with the Phillies.