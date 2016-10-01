Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Alec Asher finished off his 2016 campaign a hard-luck loser. The 24-year-old threw six innings of one-run baseball, giving up five hits while allowing three runs. He struck out four and walked zero.

SS Freddy Galvis left Friday night's 5-1 Phillies loss in the seventh inning with what the Phillies called right hamstring tightness. No update was given after the game on whether Galvis would be available for the final two games of the season.

RHP Zach Eflin had successful surgery to repair the patellar tendon in his left knee Friday, six weeks to the day after having the same surgery on his right knee. Eflin, who hasn't pitched since August, will be immobilized for six weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

1B Ryan Howard is playing what is likely his final weekend in a Phillies uniform. Each at-bat Friday he received a loud ovation from the home crowd, something that is expected to continue through the weekend. The longtime Phillies slugger was 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts.