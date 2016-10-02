Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (11-14, 3.72 ERA) starts the final game of the season for the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. Eickhoff recorded 191 1/3 innings this year after his last start was cut short after the fourth inning because of rain.

SS Freddy Galvis was out of the lineup Saturday afternoon against the Mets after he left Friday night's game in the seventh inning with a hamstring injury.

RHP Phil Klein lasted four innings in his final spot start of the season for the Phillies, throwing 67 pitches and giving up one run and four hits while walking two.

1B Darin Ruf got his first hit since Sept. 24 with a pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, his fourth of the season.

1B Ryan Howard played in what was likely his penultimate game in a Phillies uniform. The slugger hit a game-tying two-run homer off of Bartolo Colon in the fifth inning. It was career homer No. 382, tying him for 67th all-time with Jim Rice and Frank Howard.