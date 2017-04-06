Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff had an outstanding curveball for most of his Wednesday night outing, but it was curveballs that produced the winning tallies in a 2-0 loss at Cincinnati. Joey Votto's solo homer and a RBI double by Zack Cozart broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning. "The homer to Votto came on a curve," Eickhoff said. "One of those things where you tip your cap. I fooled him a little bit, but he kept his hands back. He's a strong guy, and he was able to hit it out of the park." Eickhoff issued one walk and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings.

RHP Pat Neshek made his season debut Wednesday night, pitching one scoreless inning with two strikeouts in a 2-0 loss at Cincinnati. Manager Pete Mackanin said prior to the game that he wanted to get Neshek and LHP Joely Rodriguez some work, and a 6 2/3-inning outing by RHP Jerad Eickhoff allowed him to use Neshek and Rodriguez in succession. Neither allowed a run.

LF Howie Kendrick's three-hit day on Monday in Cincinnati made him the first Phillies player to have three hits on Opening Day in his Phillies debut since Jim Thome on March 31, 2003, at Florida. Kendrick went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday during the Phillies' 2-0 loss to the Reds.

RHP Clay Buchholz will make his Phillies debut in the Thursday series finale in Cincinnati. Buchholz was acquired by the Phillies from the Red Sox in December in exchange for 2B Josh Tobias. He struggled a bit with his command during spring training, recording 10 walks and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. "I look for him to have same type of year as (Jeremy) Hellickson," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He relies on command and control. When he mixes pitches and change of speeds, that's when he's effective. When he's got command of those pitches, he can be as effective as Hellickson. That's what I'm hoping for."