Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Vince Velasquez took the loss in his season debut, giving up a pair of home runs in a 7-1 defeat to Washington on Friday afternoon. The right-hander lasted just four innings, throwing 94 pitches (57 strikes), while getting tagged for five hits and four runs, all earned; those came on a pair of two-strike, two-run home runs by the Nationals. His 10 strikeouts marked the fourth time in his career he's gone double-figures in the K column. "I was all over the place," he said. "I had no grip and no command of my fastball at all. Yeah, I got 10 strikeouts today but it wasn't enough."

OF Odubel Herrera continued his hot start to the season with a pair of singles against Washington starter Max Scherzer on Friday night, two of only four hits the Phillies managed against the defending Cy Young winner in 6 2/3 innings of work. For the game, Herrera went 2-for-4 to raise his average to .429; he's reached base safely in 10 of his 18 plate appearances with at least one hit in all four games.

RHP Aaron Nola will take the mound for the first time this season in the middle game of the series against Washington on Saturday. The 23-year-old will be entering his third season in teh big leagues, looking to reverse a trend that saw his ERA go from 3.59 as a rookie to 4.78 last year in 20 starts. This spring, he went 0-3 with an 8.38 ERA, giving up 18 runs (all earned) in 19.1 innings. In his last outing, on March 28, Toronto got him for seven hits and five runs in just 1 2/3 innings of work.

RF Aaron Altherr entered Friday's loss to Washington on a double switch in the fifth inning and provided some pop, hitting a two-run home run to left. That was the first homer of the and just 10th of the career for Altherr, a 9th-round selection of the club's out of high school in 2009. In 57 games last year (198 ABs), Altherr batted .197/.300/.288 with four homers and 22 RBIs.