Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Michael Saunders was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in a 17-3 win Saturday night. Saunders drove in a pair of runs and scored three times. Games like this are why the Phillies brought in Saunders in hopes his bat behind Maikel Franco will help the slugger get better pitching.

1B Tommy Joseph was hitless entering Saturday night but finally broke out. Joseph recorded two hits in the first inning alone, helping the Phillies score 12 runs in the inning en route to a 17-3 win over Washington. Joseph drove in three runs and scored one himself.

RHP Aaron Nola had an encouraging 2017 debut Saturday night in Philadelphia's 17-3 win over Washington. Nola, who struggled in the spring after having his 2016 cut short with a right arm injury, allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked a pair.

OF Howie Kendrick was one of four Phillies to record multi-hit games in a 17-3 blowout win Saturday night over Washington. The outfielder went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBI. His three-run triple helped blow the game open in the first inning. Kendrick is hitting well and looking comfortable at the plate hitting out of the two-hole early on in his first year in Philadelphia.