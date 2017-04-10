Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff take the mound Monday evening as the Phillies open up a three-game series against the New York Mets. Eickhoff (0-1, 2.70 ERA) took the loss in his season debut, a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds, giving up those two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one. A lack of run support isn't anything new for Eickhoff, who's gotten either one or zero runs from the offense in 18 of his 42 career starts. "I can't control that," Eickhoff told MLB.com. "Those guys are busting their butts. They're working their butts off every day to get hits and to work in the cage. I can't control it. I'm trying to get outs."

CF Odubel Herrera kept alive his streak of at least one hit in each game so far this season, he going 1-for-4 with a first-inning single against Washington on Sunday as his batting average fell to .364. He also was thrown out trying to steal second base in the first inning, his first time caught stealing after 14 straight successful swipes dating back to July 14, 2016.

C Andrew Knapp picked up his first career hit on Sunday, a double to center, coming around to score a run in the Phillies' 4-3 win over Washington. The 25-year-old, a 2nd-round pick of the Phillies out of Cal in 2013, went 0-for-2 with two walks in his MLB debut on April 6; this was his second career game.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez blew his first save of the season on Sunday, giving up a game-tying, two-out, three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman in a game the Phillies eventually won 4-3. It's the second homer Gomez has allowed in three outings this season, and his ERA is currently at 15.00 after Sunday afternoon. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin might not be able to leave Gomez in the closer's role much longer. "We'll see," he said. "We're gonna discuss what we have to do what's best for the team. I'm considering it."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson was cruising against the Nationals, holding Washington scoreless through five innings, before he was removed prior to the top of the sixth after cramping up in his right arm; he attributed it to dehydration. "That was weird, first time it happened in a game," he said afterwards. "My hand curled up. It's frustrating. I felt like I could go seven, eight innings." A home run in the ninth inning cost Hellickson (1-0, 0.90 ERA) the win in a 4-3 Phillies walk-off victory.

LF Howie Kendrick continued his hot start to the year, going 1-for-3 with an RBI double against Washington on Sunday. He's batting .429 (9 for 21), tops among Phillies regulars, with five RBIs and four extra-base hits, providing some much-needed pop to the top of the Philadelphia lineup.