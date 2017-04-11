Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to eight games dating back to the final game 2016. After going 1-for-4 in the Phillies' 4-3 loss to the Mets on Monday, Herrera has a hit in all seven games this season. Herrera has just two hits in 12 career at-bats against Tuesday's projected Mets starter, RHP Matt Harvey (1-0, 2.70 ERA). He was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run against Harvey in 2016.

1B Brock Stassi hit his first career major league home run Monday night against Mets closer Addison Reed in the Phillies' 4-3 loss to New York. The home run was also his first career hit after going 0-for-7 with three walks. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Monday the reason Stassi started at first base instead of Tommy Joseph (.100, 3 RBIs, 8 strikeouts) was to get the 27-year-old rookie some at-bats.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez was demoted as the Phillies' closer before Monday's game.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who left his start Sunday against the Washington Nationals because of he couldn't open his right hand, is fine, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Monday. Hellickson picked up a no-decision in the Phillies' 4-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday. He threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two batters. In two starts this season, Hellickson is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA.

RHP Joaquin Benoit was named the Phillies' closer Monday. Benoit has 51 career saves, including 24 with the Detroit Tigers in 2013 and 11 in 2014 with the San Diego Padres. He has a 2.39 ERA in 442 appearances dating back eight seasons. Benoit, 39 and in his first season with Philadelphia, has thrown three scoreless innings this season, allowing just one hit and striking four batters in three appearances.