LHP Adam Morgan had a night to forget in Philadelphia on Tuesday. In a 14-4 drubbing, Morgan surrendered four solo home runs and seven hits total over 3 2/3 innings. Following the game, the Phillies optioned Morgan to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. A corresponding move will be made Wednesday.

OF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-3 in a 14-4 loss Tuesday night, making it 18 consecutive games he's reached base safely, dating to Sept. 22, 2016. It's the third-longest streak of his career.

3B Maikel Franco hit his first home run of 2017 in a 14-4 loss Tuesday against the New York Mets. Franco led off the second inning with a solo blast off Mets starter Matt Harvey. It was his only hit of the night. He's now hitting .207 with four RBIs.

RHP Clay Buchholz will undergo an MRI exam on Wednesday, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said, after the righty left his start Tuesday night after 67 pitches. Mackanin used the term "strained flexor tendon" when describing the injury, which doesn't bode well for Buchholz's future. The 32-year-old allowed six earned runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings Tuesday in a 14-4 loss to the Mets.