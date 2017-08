RHP Alec Asher will make the start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, where he pitched 4 1/3 runless innings Monday in his season debut to set him up for the start in Toronto. The Orioles obtained him in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on March 27. The fact that he is a right-hander factored into the decision to pitch him against Toronto's predominantly right-handed lineup.