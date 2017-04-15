LHP Elniery Garcia, a minor leaguer with the Phillies, was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. The suspension is effective immediately for Garcia, who was on the Double-A roster of the Eastern League. "I hate to hear anything like that," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Friday. Garcia broke into pro ball in 2012 with the Phillies and was 12-4 with 2.68 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) last year for high- Class A Clearwater of the Florida State League. He had not pitched this year for Reading.

OF Michael Saunders was the only Philadelphia player with two hits Friday. He started in right field in the 3-2 loss in Washington and lifted his average to .235, which manager Pete Mackanin was one of the bright spots for his club.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will start Saturday against the Nationals in Washington. He had to leave his start on Sunday at home against Washington with a right forearm cramp after going five scoreless innings. He is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA in three starts at Nationals Park. "He is fine. He has been consistent," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Friday.

3B Maikel Franco, after a strong series against the New York Mets, had a rough night Friday in Washington. He was 0-for-4 and his average fell to .216.

RHP Aaron Nola went five innings and gave up one run and six hits with six strikeouts and no walks on Friday. He threw 90 pitches, 61 for strikes. "The story to me was Nola," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He gave us five solid innings. I could have sent him out for one more. He pitched well. I think that is going to do a lot for his confidence."