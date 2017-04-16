RHP Jerad Eickhoff will start Sunday in the series finale in Washington. Eickhoff is 1-1 in three starts with a 2.37 ERA in his career against Washington, giving up 15 hits in 19 innings with 19 strikeouts and six walks.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson got the win as he gave up two runs in seven innings Saturday in Washington. "He was really good. It makes it a lot easier for us" with seven innings, manager Pete Mackanin said of Hellickson. "He just knows how to pitch. He made a few mistakes. Overall that is just the way he pitches" as he changed speeds and kept Washington off balance.

2B Cesar Hernandez had two hits -- a bunt and homer. His homer in the eighth broke a tie Saturday and gave the Phillies a 4-2 win. "I can't say enough about Cesar. He has been playing hard. He laid down a bunt for a hit (in the fourth). He didn't bunt for a hit that time (with the homer). He is turning into a really good major league player," said manager Pete Mackanin.

RHP Clay Buchholz (partially torn right flexor pronator mass) is hurt and the Phillies will need a new starter on Tuesday, according to manager Phil Mackanin. The veteran right-hander is 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA in two starts over just 7 1/3 innings. Mackanin has not named the Tuesday starter.