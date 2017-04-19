Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez will look to earn his first win of the season Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Velasquez lost to the Mets in his most recent start April 12, when he gave up five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings as the Phillies fell, 5-4, at Citizens Bank Park. In two starts this year, Velasquez is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA despite striking out 17 batters in just nine innings. He is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. It is the first trip to the majors for Leiter, who will likely be used in middle relief by the Phillies. Leiter earned the promotion by allowing one run and striking out 11 over 5 1/3 innings in two games for Lehigh Valley. He is the son of former big leaguer Mark Leiter, who pitched for the Phillies in 1997 and 1998, and the nephew of former big leaguer Al Leiter. Once the younger Leiter appears in a game, the Leiters will become just the second father-son combination to play for the Phillies, joining Ruben Amaro Sr. (1960-65) and Ruben Amaro Jr. (1992-93, 1996-98). Leiter is 27-22 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves in 95 games (69 starts) since the Phillies selected him in the 22nd round of the 2013 draft.

RHP Zach Eflin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, when he made his major league season debut and gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while walking four over five innings in the Phillies' 6-2, 10-inning win over the Mets. Eflin was in line for the loss when he exited but was spared the defeat when the Phillies tied the score in the eighth inning. He is expected to get an extended audition as the replacement for RHP Clay Buchholz, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to a torn right flexor tendon. Eflin began the season on the 10-day disabled list as he recovered from surgery on both knees last August and went 2-0 without allowing a run over 10 innings in two starts (one rehab start and one start following his option to Triple-A on April 11) at Lehigh Valley. In 11 big league starts last season, Eflin went 3-5 with a 5.44 ERA and two complete games.

LF Howie Kendrick (right abdominal strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday. Kendrick was injured while making a diving catch in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Manager Pete Mackanin said Kendrick told him he would try to play through the injury if he was younger but that the two agreed they should exercise caution. With Kendrick out, OF Daniel Nava drew the start in left field Tuesday for the second straight game. Mackanin said OF Aaron Altherr would also likely see some starts in left field while Kendrick is sidelined. Kendrick is batting .333 with five RBIs and a team-high five extra-base hits (four doubles and one triple) in 10 games this season.

RHP Clay Buchholz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, the same day he underwent surgery to repair a torn right flexor tendon. Buchholz, who was injured during a start against the Mets on April 11, is expected to miss four-to-six months, but manager Pete Mackanin indicated Tuesday he'd be surprised if Buchholz returned this season. This is the seventh trip to the disabled list in 10 big league seasons for Buchholz, whom the Phillies acquired from the Boston Red Sox last December with the hope he could serve as an innings-eater for a young rotation. But Buchholz went 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA in two starts before getting hurt.