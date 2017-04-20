Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ben Lively was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. It is the first trip to the majors for Lively, who went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts for Lehigh Valley. Though he has made all 94 of his professional appearances as a starter, Lively will be used in middle relief for the Phillies, who placed RHP Pat Neshek on the paternity leave list in a corresponding transaction. Lively is 40-24 with a 3.08 ERA since the Cincinnati Reds selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 draft.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 0-for-5 Wednesday night as his 11-game hitting streak ended in the Phillies' 5-4 loss to the Mets. Hernandez struck out in the first and third, reached on an error and stole a base in the fifth and lined out in the seventh before striking out for the game's final out in the ninth. He hit .388 (19-of49) during the hitting streak, which was one game shy of his career-high, which he enjoyed from June 26 through July 7, 2015. Hernandez is batting .317 with three homers, eight RBIs, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases in 14 games this season. He leads the Phillies in homers, runs scored and stolen bases.

RHP Aaron Nola will make his third start of the season Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Nola didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings as the Phillies fell to the Washington Nationals, 3-2 in 10 innings. He has struck out 13 while walking just two over 11 innings this season. Nola lost his lone career start against the Mets on Sept. 2, 2015, when he gave up six runs over four innings as the Phillies fell, 9-4, at Citi Field.

RHP Pat Neshek was placed on the paternity leave list Wednesday. Neshek can be away from the team for up to three days to be with his wife, who is giving birth to the couple's second child. He has yet to allow a run in 5 2/3 innings over six appearances this season.