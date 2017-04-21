Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Michael Saunders (illness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Thursday but flied out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of the Phillies' 6-4 win over the New York Mets. Manager Pete Mackanin said he hoped Saunders would be well enough to start on Friday. Saunders is batting .265 with no homers and six RBIs in 15 games this season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will look to continue his strong start to the season Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Hellickson earned the win in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over seven innings as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-2. He is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three starts. It is his best three-start stretch to open a season since he recorded a 1.35 ERA in his first three major league starts with the Tampa Bay Rays in August 2010. Hellickson is 1-0 with a 3.43 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.

3B Maikel Franco busted out of a slump Thursday night, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo homer in the Phillies' 6-4 win over the Mets. The third-inning double by Franco snapped an 0-for-22 skid -- the longest hitless streak of his career -- while the homer was his first since April 12. The big night lifted Franco's average from .148 to .172. He has three homers -- all against the Mets -- and 12 RBIs in 15 games this season.

RHP Hector Neris worked himself into the closer conversation with the Phillies on Thursday night, when he earned his first save of the season by throwing a perfect ninth inning to close out a 6-4 win over the Mets. Each of Neris' first seven appearances this season came in the seventh or eighth inning. Manager Pete Mackanin said he didn't want to say he was employing a closer by committee but added he feels comfortable with either Neris or RHP Joaquin Benoit pitching the ninth inning in a save situation. The save was the third of Neris' career. He has allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out nine over 8 1/3 shutout innings this season.